Melbourne takes Sydney's crown as biggest city - or does it?
Crowds at an event in Melbourne's Federation Square Source: Getty / Future Publishing
For decades, Sydney has been viewed as Australia's biggest city with over five-point-three million residents. But the Australian Bureau of statistics says that has now changed, as Melbourne overtakes Sydney as Australia's biggest state. But it's not quite as clear-cut as it seems.
