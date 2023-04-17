Melbourne takes Sydney's crown as biggest city - or does it?

Crowds at an event in Melbourne's Federation Square Source: Getty / Future Publishing

For decades, Sydney has been viewed as Australia's biggest city with over five-point-three million residents. But the Australian Bureau of statistics says that has now changed, as Melbourne overtakes Sydney as Australia's biggest state. But it's not quite as clear-cut as it seems.

