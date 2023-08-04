Mercury's marvellous memorabilia on display

Britain Freddie Mercury

Freddie Mercury's Yamaha Grand Piano, estimated at 2-3 million pounds, on display at Sotheby's auction rooms in London, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. More than 1,000 of Freddie Mercury's personal items, including his flamboyant stage costumes, handwritten drafts of “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the baby grand piano he used to compose Queen's greatest hits, are going on show in an exhibition at Sotheby's London ahead of their sale. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Source: AAP / Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Thousands of items belonging to the late Queen frontman, Freddie Mercury, have gone on display in London. A near-replica of his London home has been set up at Sotheby's auction house where thousands of items are on display for the next month before many are auctioned off in September.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

What happens to solar panels at the end of their lives (SBS-Allan Lee).jpg

Solar panels save the planet - until they don't

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese watches members of the Yolngu people

Garma Festival opens with strong backing for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament

This artist sketch depicts former President Donald Trump in court

How much trouble is Donald Trump in?

VOLUNTEERING AUSTRALIA

Australia is running out of volunteers