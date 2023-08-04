Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Mercury's marvellous memorabilia on display
Freddie Mercury's Yamaha Grand Piano, estimated at 2-3 million pounds, on display at Sotheby's auction rooms in London, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. More than 1,000 of Freddie Mercury's personal items, including his flamboyant stage costumes, handwritten drafts of “Bohemian Rhapsody” and the baby grand piano he used to compose Queen's greatest hits, are going on show in an exhibition at Sotheby's London ahead of their sale. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Source: AAP / Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Thousands of items belonging to the late Queen frontman, Freddie Mercury, have gone on display in London. A near-replica of his London home has been set up at Sotheby's auction house where thousands of items are on display for the next month before many are auctioned off in September.
