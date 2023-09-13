Midday News Bulletin 13 September 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





Qantas loses its High Court appeal over its sacking of more than 1600 workers;

The federal government announces tobacco industry reforms;

And in sport, Australian Rules great Bob Skilton celebrated in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame.

Qantas has lost its appeal over its sacking of more than 1600 workers in 2020 after the onset of the pandemic.





The High Court judgment has upheld two rulings made by the Federal Court, which found the outsourcing of baggage handlers, cleaners and ground staff was unlawful.





National Secretary of Transport Workers Union Michael Kaine has called for serious repercussions for the Qantas Board.





"Richard Goyder and the board should go. Richard Goyder and the board have been complicit in this illegal sacking of 1700 workers. On numerous occasions, Richard Goyder has backed in Alan Joyce in relation to this very decision."



The federal government has announced what it describes as Australia's most significant tobacco industry reforms in more than 12 years.





Health Minister Mark Butler has announced the suite of reforms, which include modernising health warnings on cigarette packages, expanding advertising prohibitions to e-cigarettes and vapes, and standardising product design features.





Mr Butler says the government has used an evidence-based approach, incorporating best practice from countries like Canada and New Zealand, in the development of this new legislation.





"And today I'm introducing the first suite of major reforms to tobacco control in more than 12 years, since Nicola Roxon introduced her landmark world-leading plain packaging landmark reforms in 2011. 12 years ago, Australia lead the world with those reforms in tobacco control. But while we led the world 12 years ago, we now lag because of more than a decade of inaction."



Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley has rejected claims that those who are opposed to an Indigenous Voice to Parliament are racist.





This comes as the 'no' campaign has come under attack after being accused of using fear tactics to dissuade voters from supporting a Voice.





Ms Ley firmly denied accusations of racism.





"Of course Australians are insulted by being called racist, or any of the other terms that people seem to want to pile on to those who would want to vote no. Now, I have said, it's okay to vote no, it's okay to vote yes, it's not okay to be disrespectful in this debate. Of course Australians are frustrated, I think the thing they're most frustrated about is the lack of detail, and the lack of answers, and the lack of explanation."



Indigenous leader Marcia Langton has asked Opposition Leader Peter Dutton to remove an image from his social media that claims Ms Langton has branded 'No' campaigners as racist and stupid.





Ms Langton denies the allegation, and says she will be seeking legal advice.





The disagreement began on Tuesday after the Bunbury Herald reported remarks Ms Langton made at a forum in Western Australia on the upcoming referendum, claiming she labelled 'No' supporters as racist.





Labor Senator Malarndirri McCarthy has defended Ms Langton, saying the comments were taken out of context.





“We have to be mindful of the kind of selective reporting that's going on this is not a good time to raise further concerns when I think that people like Professor Marcia Langton has said that she was talking about a particular style and not particular people."





And you can find comprehensive information about the referendum by visiting the SBS Voice Referendum portal at www.sbs.com.au/voicereferendum



Republicans in the U-S House of Representatives are pressing forward with an impeachment inquiry into Democratic President Joe Biden.





Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy launched the inquiry claiming Mr Biden profited from his term as vice-president.





Republicans have been investigating Mr Biden since January, but hearings have found no concrete evidence of misconduct.





Minority Leader of the House Hakeem Jeffries has pledged his and the Democratic party's continuing support of Mr Biden.





"President Joe Biden is a good man, he's an honest man, he's a patriotic man. House Democrats will defend President Biden today, we will defend President Biden tomorrow, we will defend President Biden next week, we will defend President Biden next month, we will defend President Biden next year. We will defend President Biden until the very end."





Australian Rules great Bob Skilton has been celebrated in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame.





The triple Brownlow medallist says he's overwhelmed at being the 47th Australian bestowed the honour.





Skilton won Brownlow medals in 1959, 1963 and 1968 during his esteemed 237-game playing career with South Melbourne.





He joins a celebrated list of Legends including Sir Donald Bradman, Dawn Fraser, Cathy Freeman and Rod Laver.











































