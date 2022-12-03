Midday News Bulletin 3 December 2022

Source: SBS News
Published 3 December 2022 at 12:00pm, updated 36 minutes ago at 12:04pm
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
In this bulletin, calls for greater inclusivity for people living with disability in Australia; Russian President Vladimir Putin demands recognition of annexed territories; and in sport, Switzerland and South Korea clinch the last two places in the knockout stage at the World Cup.
