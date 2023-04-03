Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Migrant patients impacted by closure of more GP clinics across Australia
Indian-Australian paediatrician Dr Angraj Khillan says more needs to be done to boost the number of GPs in Australia. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
More than 60 GP practices across Australia have been forced to close in the last four years, according to the largest body representing family doctors. Royal Australian College of General Practitioners says the closures have been caused by a number of factors, including a lack of Medicare funding and workforce shortages.
