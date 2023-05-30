Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Migrant voices for and against the Voice
The colours of the Aboriginal Flag are represented as a heart during an Invasion Day rally in Sydney, Thursday, January 26, 2023. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE
More than 110 migrant and cultural community organisations are putting their support behind the Yes vote for the Voice referendum. They've issued a resolution which calls on all Australians to work together to ensure the referendum's success.
