Migration set to exacerbate housing crunch: Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley

Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley at Federal Parliament Canberra - SBS News.jpg

Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley speaking with SBS Chief Political Correspondent Anna Henderson May 11, 2023 - SBS News

The post-pandemic surge in international arrivals has been welcomed by Labor as a major driver of economic growth. But the Coalition says the increase could exacerbate the housing crunch. Speaking to SBS Chief Political Correspondent Anna Henderson, Deputy Opposition Leader Sussan Ley says more planning is needed to make sure further migration is properly managed.

