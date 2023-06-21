Missing sub: 'Like finding a needle in a haystack'

This photo supplied by OceanGate Expeditions shows the missing submersible, Titan

This photo supplied by OceanGate Expeditions shows the missing submersible, Titan Source: AAP / AP

Search efforts continue off the coast of Newfoundland for a submarine that has vanished with five people aboard. The Oceangate Expeditions' submarine named Titan was on a dive to view the wreck of the Titanic on Sunday. Time is now running out with less than 24 hours of air left in the submersible, raising concerns for the safety of the five individuals onboard, including a British billionaire, and a Pakistani businessman and his son.

