SBS News In Depth

More bodies exhumed from grave site in Ukraine

SBS News In Depth

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

epa10188713 Ukrainian workers exhume bodies from graves in Izyum, Kharkiv region, northeastern Ukraine, 16 September 2022. A mass burial site was found after Ukrainian troops recaptured the town of Izyum. According to the head of the investigative department of the police of the Kharkiv region, the burial site, one of the largest in a recaptured city so far, counts more than 440 separate graves. The Ukrainian army pushed Russian troops from occupied territory in the northeast of the country in a counterattack. Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK Source: AAP / OLEG PETRASYUK/EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 September 2022 at 1:35pm
Presented by Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy is promising to continue re-taking towns as more bodies are recovered from a grave site in the country's northeast.

Published 19 September 2022 at 1:35pm
Presented by Tina Quinn
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

THE ROYAL COMMISSION INTO VIOLENCE, ABUSE, NEGLECT AND EXPLOITATION OF PEOPLE WITH DISABILITY

Disability commission hears harrowing accounts about WA youth detention

Australian Farmers Discover Debris From Elon Musk's Space X Craft

As space junk increases - should we be worrying?

Britain Royals

The Prime Minister toasts the King of Australia

Demonstrators outside the centre where Nancy Pelosi was speaking, in Yerevan, Armenia

Australia urged not to stay silent on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict