More students losing sleep over final year exams

This story is part of SBS’s health and wellbeing initiative ‘Mind Your Health’ – visit and there, you can listen to the Great Minds podcast and find out more about your wellbeing with stories and information, in more than 30 languages.
Lakshmi Rajendran is a 17-year-old attending high school in Sydney’s west Source: Supplied / Supplied/Sandra Fulloon
Published 9 October 2022 at 9:00am, updated 39 minutes ago at 10:40am
By Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Year 12 exams are fast approaching, and many students are suffering study stress, after two years of COVID chaos. However, new research shows a worrying rise in sleep loss
Published 9 October 2022 at 9:00am, updated 39 minutes ago at 10:40am
By Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Share