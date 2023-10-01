Morning News Bulletin 1 October 2023

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts





TRANSCRIPT:



Pakistan mourns the victims of the suicide bombing which killed at least 55 people

The United States Congress scrambles to avoid a government shutdown

Collingwood defeats the Brisbane Lions in the AFL grand final





Pakistan residents in the southwestern province of Balochistan are mourning the victims of a suicide bombing attack and calling for action from their government.





A bomber detonated explosives near a procession marking the birthday of the Prophet Mohammad on Friday killing at least 55 and injuring many more.





One resident whose cousin was injured in the blast says local authorities need to have a more proactive response to the violence.





"Explosions are taking place. Law enforcement agencies must take some action. This is tyranny. This is barbarism on the holy occasion of the Prophet's birthday. We condemn it."





Separately, a second attack on Friday in a neighbouring region killed five people at a mosque and trapping about 30 to 40 people under the rubble.





No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet.





—-





The United States Congress is scrambling to pass a deal to avoid a disruptive government shutdown.





A shutdown would mean government employees would be furloughed without pay, and would affect everything from air travel to marriage licences to food aid.





The House of Representatives is considering a bill to extend government funding for 45 days, which needs two-thirds of the vote to pass.





House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is pushing the bill while facing rebellion by hard-line Republicans in his party.





"If somebody wants to remove me because I want to be the adult in the room, go ahead and try. But I think this country is too important. And I will stand with our military. I'll stand with our border agents. I'll stand with those that have to get their medicine from government as well. I think that's too important. We have done 70 more than 70 per cent of our job where the Senate has done nothing. The Senate can't even get something to the floor in time. We can. If I have to risk my job for standing up for the American public, I will do that."





—-





Home buyers and sellers have expressed confidence in Australia's housing market, leading to the full reversal of the most rapid decline in house prices in recent history.





PropTrack's Home Price Index report has found national prices recovered to reach peak levels from 2022 lows after climbing 0.38 per cent in September and by 4.31 per cent this year.





It also found buyer and seller confidence is on the rise with a significant increase in choice in the major capitals.





—-





A third person has been charged as part of an investigation into an elaborate international bank card-skimming scheme that led to thousands of Australians being defrauded.





Financial Crime Squad detectives said a 26-year-old woman had been charged with recklessly dealing with proceeds of crime of more than $5000.





This arrest came a day after two men charged over their alleged role in the card-skimming scheme appeared in court.





The scheme is said to be worth $3.75 million.





Police said the men, who entered the country on false passports, are accused of being part of an organised crime syndicate based in Romania whose operations span four continents.





—-





Extreme fire danger warnings are in place for parts of NSW and nine total fire bans are in place, with strong winds and soaring temperatures expected to worsen conditions.





Adelaide reached 32 degrees on Saturday, and extreme fire conditions were in place for the West Coast district with hot, dry and gusty northerly winds.





The unseasonable spring heat is expected to lift with a cool change later this week.





—-





Collingwood have claimed a record-equalling 16th premiership with a thrilling four-point win over the Brisbane Lions in the AFL grand final.





Bobby Hill kicked a career-best four goals to claim the Norm Smith Medal in the Magpies' epic 12.18 to 13.8 victory in front of just over 100,000 fans at the M-C-G.





It was Collingwood's first premiership since 2010, following heartbreaking grand final defeats in 2011 and 2018.





Scott Pendlebury and Jack Crisp shone for the Magpies in the instant classic, while Nick Daicos and Jordan De Goey were also influential.





Collingwood's captain Darcy Moore congratulated his adversaries on their performance, as seen on Channel 7.



