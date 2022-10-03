SBS News In Depth

Movie gives new perspective on Syrian refugees

A still from the movie 'The Swimmers' (Supplied-Netflix).jpg

A still from the movie 'The Swimmers' Source: Supplied / Supplied/Netflix

Published 3 October 2022 at 3:24pm
By Tom Brook (BBC)
Source: SBS News

The issue of migration across the Mediterranean is told in a new Netflix movie "The Swimmers" which is premiering at top film festivals. It tells of Syrian sisters who risked drowning in the Aegean Sea - and how one then went on to participate in the Olympic Games. It aims to portray the Syrian refugee in a different light to that often reflected in the media.

"The Swimmers" is available on Netflix from November 23rd.

This item was first produced for the BBC World Service.
