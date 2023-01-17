Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Movie icon Gina Lollobrigida has died
Gina Lollobrigida is seen at her 95th birthday party in Rome, Italy. Source: Getty / Daniele Venturelli
One of the last icons of the Golden Age of Hollywood, Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida has died at the age of 95. She rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most recognisable cinema icons of the 1950s and 60s. She also went on to have a multi-faceted life and career as an actress, photojournalist, and politician.
