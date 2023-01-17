Movie icon Gina Lollobrigida has died

Gina Lollobrigida 95th Birthday Party

Gina Lollobrigida is seen at her 95th birthday party in Rome, Italy. Source: Getty / Daniele Venturelli

One of the last icons of the Golden Age of Hollywood, Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida has died at the age of 95. She rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most recognisable cinema icons of the 1950s and 60s. She also went on to have a multi-faceted life and career as an actress, photojournalist, and politician.

