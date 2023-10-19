MPs call on federal parliament to recognise plight of Palestinian families in Gaza

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





Industry and science minister Ed Husic says Palestinians are paying the price for Hamas' "barbarism" and have been subjected to dehumanising language.





The Labor MP says Australia needs to acknowledge the human impact on Palestinians after Hamas fighters killed 1400 people in Israel on October 7.





Israel has vowed to annihilate the Hamas movement in reprisal for the attacks.





Mr Husic has told the ABC he feels the government has an important choice to make.





"We have choices here. We are seeing a humanitarian catastrophe unfold before our very eyes in Gaza and there are choices that can be made to avoid that and I think it's really important that we are conscious of that and that we contribute to international voices speaking up for Palestinians, particularly innocent Palestinian families, 3000 of which have already lost their lives, to say that there has got to be a more strategic and precise way to hold Hamas to account but not affect innocent Palestinian families."





The federal government is continuing to try to repatriate Australian citizens who remain trapped in the war-torn region.





Passengers from flight that landed in Sydney last night from Tel Aviv have expressed their gratitude towards the government for ensuring their safe return.





These passengers told the ABC they are relieved to be back on home soil.





Man: "It feels good to leave when we left."





Woman: "The Australian government has gone above and beyond, in terms of helping people, thank God."





Woman: "We're going to light candles and bring peace, love and light. Thank you."





Home Affairs minister Clare O' Neil has confirmed there will be another flight departing from Tel Aviv today.





Ms O' Neil has told Channel Nine this will be the last flight out of Israel for the foreseeable future.





"We can't guarantee that there will be ongoing flights. So I would say to people who are in the region, if in particular you are in Israel, this should be considered to be the last flight. We will continue to provide every opportunity but the situation is changing. We can't guarantee that if you want to leave, please get on the flight that's leaving today."





Meanwhile, Opposition leader Peter Dutton has put a motion in parliament to set up a royal commission on child sexual abuse in Indigenous communities.





Mr Dutton says the commission should also look into how the lives of Indigenous people can be improved.





"I seek leave to move the following motion. That the house 1. calls on the Prime Minister to a) support the opposition's call for a royal commission into child sexual abuse in Indigenous communities; b) audit spending on Indigenous programs; and c) support practical policy ideas to improve the lives of Indigenous Australians to help close the gap."





Nationals' leader David Littleproud seconded the motion.





"The Australian people gave us a clear message on Saturday. They didn't want division. They didn't want a Voice. They want practical action. They want this parliament, those that have been given the privilege and the honour to be elected to come here and to make real change. To make real change and to listen to the courage and the conviction of those that are our most vulnerable."





Ultimately, the motion was defeated with 51 votes in favour and 81 against.





Health minister Mark Butler says the opposition is attempting to use a very sensitive topic to make a political point against the government.





Mr Butler says this should not occur at a time when communities are still healing their wounds from the pain caused by the result of the referendum.





"People across the political spectrum were hurt and had distress caused to them through this. And so, I don't think it's of any use, after a period of such high temperature and such significant distress, particularly across the First Nations community of Australia, to start trying to rank the levels of distress."





At the same time, social services minister Amanda Rishworth announced the federal government's National Carer Strategy, which is set to recognise the contribution of Australia’s 2.65 million carers.





Ms Rishworth says the strategy will invest $3.8 million through to 2025-26 to support carers, as part of National Carers Week.





It will also support carers in the workforce through the Carer Inclusive Workplace Initiative.





Ms Rishworth says many people caring for loved ones do so in an unpaid capacity.



