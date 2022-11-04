SBS News In Depth

Muslim women are getting into golf

Some of golf's newest participants

Published 5 November 2022 at 7:00am
By Francesca De Nuccio
A new Victorian program run by Golf Australia’s “Get into Golf” initiative, has paved the way for a group of Muslim women to participate in the sport. Delivered in collaboration with the local council, the eight-week initiative instilled a love of the game in the women, who have continued to develop their skills beyond the program.

