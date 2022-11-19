SBS News In Depth

National Asbestos Awareness Month urges homeowners to find out what's really in your house

man removing asbestos

A worker wearing protective clothing while clearing the hazardous substance asbestos from an old attic. Credit: shank_ali/Getty Images

Published 19 November 2022 at 7:21pm
By Kath Landers, Brooke Young
It's a potentially deadly substance found in millions of homes, yet many people in Australia's multicultural and diverse communities are unaware of the threat it poses. This month, there's a push to raise awareness about the risks of asbestos exposure, with four-thousand Australians dying each year from asbestos related diseases.

