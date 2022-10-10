Nearly 200 dead after anti-government protests in Iran

A demonstration to support the Iranian women and protesters in Iran at Republic Square Paris, France on 9 October 2022. Source: Getty / NurPhoto
Published 10 October 2022 at 7:30pm, updated an hour ago at 9:06pm
Presented by Biwa Kwan
Source: SBS News
The death toll from increasingly bloody anti-government protests in Iran has now reached at least 185, according to human rights groups.
