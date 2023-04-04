New exhibition celebrates women on screen

Never-before-seen costumes, props and memorabilia are on show at ACMI's latest blockbuster exhibition Goddess - Power, Glamour, Rebellion (Eugene Hyland, supplied).jpg

Never-before-seen costumes, props and memorabilia are on show at ACMI's latest blockbuster exhibition Goddess - Power, Glamour, Rebellion.

The storied history of women in film and television stretches back more than 120 years. A new exhibition making its world premiere in Melbourne goes beyond the glitz and glamour, to reveal the trailblazing role women have played in the industry.

