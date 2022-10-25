New movie details the investigation which resulted in the conviction of Harvey Weinstein
A still from the movie 'She Said' Source: Supplied / Supplied/Universal Pictures
Published 26 October 2022 at 7:00am
By Sophie Long (BBC)
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
The trial of the former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is underway in Los Angeles. Weinstein, who is now 70, is appealing his conviction for rape and sexual assault in New York, but now faces 11 more charges, all of which he denies, in LA
