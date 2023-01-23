Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
New report shows epilepsy pregnancy register helps deliver healthy babies
An Australian register set up to help pregnant women with epilepsy has helped reduce the number of stillbirths and birth defects. (Getty) Credit: Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd/Getty Images
A new report by Monash University shows a pregnancy register for women with epilepsy has helped save the lives of over a thousand children. The register has monitored the influence of different anti-epilepsy medications on birth defects and other pregnancy complications over the last two decades.
Share