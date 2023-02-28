Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
New York appeals for help as migrant numbers surge
The Statue of Liberty in New York harbour Source: SBS News / Allan Lee
New York City is pressuring the Biden administration to help it deal with an increasing number of migrants, which has overwhelmed its homeless shelter system and led to the Mayor declaring a state of emergency. Since last spring, more than 45,000 migrants have arrived, outnumbering the total number of people previously in the city’s shelters. With immigration now a highly politicized issue, President Biden faces growing calls from those within his own party to help cities and towns feeling the burden.
Share