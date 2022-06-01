SBS News In Depth

New Zealanders are heading to Australia, priced out of their own country

SBS News In Depth

Wellington Skyline

Urban skyline of Wellington, New Zealand viewed from a hilltop above the city. Source: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 June 2022 at 11:29am, updated an hour ago at 11:46am
By Shaimaa Khalil (BBC)
Presented By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Tags

The rising cost of living is having an impact on millions of lives around the world. Climate change, the COVID pandemic, the war in Ukraine are all factors in pushing up the price of food. Across the Tasman in New Zealand, inflation is at a 30-year high, and a worsening housing crisis, high food prices and lower wages are persuading many New Zealanders to consider moving to Australia.

Published 1 June 2022 at 11:29am, updated an hour ago at 11:46am
By Shaimaa Khalil (BBC)
Presented By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Tags
SHARE

Latest podcast episodes

Xuan and Marina (Supplied).jpg

Change Agents: Marina and Xuan

A pink pond at the National Gallery of Victoria

A study of the stage and who tunes into the arts

Ukraine: Lugansk Region in Ukraine

European Union agrees to near total ban on Russian oil imports

Australia's Prime Minister at a Labor party caucus (AAP)

Record number of women in new ministry