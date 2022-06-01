New Zealanders are heading to Australia, priced out of their own country

Urban skyline of Wellington, New Zealand viewed from a hilltop above the city. Source: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
The rising cost of living is having an impact on millions of lives around the world. Climate change, the COVID pandemic, the war in Ukraine are all factors in pushing up the price of food. Across the Tasman in New Zealand, inflation is at a 30-year high, and a worsening housing crisis, high food prices and lower wages are persuading many New Zealanders to consider moving to Australia.
