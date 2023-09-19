No campaign focuses on must-win battleground states

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





Yes supporters protesting outside the No campaign event in Adelaide on Monday night were direct in their confrontation.





Inside the event, Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price received a standing ovation, and was harsh in her criticism of the Yes campaign.





"You've heard tonight that this referendum, this Voice to parliament has been built on lies. It absolutely has. This has been the biggest gaslighting event our nation has ever experienced."





Senator Price defended a controversial National Press Club appearance last week, saying she chose to speak on behalf of the marginalised Indigenous women who attended.





"I was simply a vessel, I was a vessel... [[CHEERING]] I was a vessel for the women sitting in that room."





Her assertion at the Press Club, that colonisation has had a "positive impact", found less support.





No Campaigner Warren Mundine distanced himself from the remarks.





"Australia's one of these unique countries. Yes, we had. colonisation. Yes, we did have some dreadful history but we also had some great history as well."





Prominent Indigenous supporters from both the Yes and No camps have described experiencing increased racism since the campaigning began.





Mr Mundine says that this does not change Australia's fundamental character as a nation.





"Of course, we have racists, just like every other country in the world but Australia is not a racist country and our people are not racist."





There has been recent disagreement in the No campaign over whether to seek constitutional recognition or to negotiate a treaty if a No vote succeeds.





Liberal Senator Kerrynne Liddle found the room in agreement on the rejection of the Voice's proposal for a constitutionally enshrined advisory body.





"Critically, what is wrong with this position - it's permanent. We are stuck with it. I don't believe for one minute that it will improve the lives of Aboriginal people in this state."





Afterwards, campaigners in the crowd spoke confidently about their support for a No vote, which polling in the last month has consistently shown to be ahead.





Man: It's total overreach. If they stuck just one clause in the constitution to recognise the first occupants of Australia, fine but they've gone far too far.



Woman: "I believe we need to come together as one and this is definitely no way to be doing it."





After a successful weekend for the Yes campaign, with large crowds coming out in support in rallies around the nation, the Yes campaign suffered a setback.





Outside the event, Liberal Senator Alex Antic recorded footage of protesters' shouts of "racist dog" and "racist pig" as he entered.





Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have both condemned these actions.





Opposition Leader Peter Dutton: "I saw some footage deeply disturbing out of South Australia and I would just say people who are on both sides, acting disrespectfully toward other Australians, there's no place for that.



Prime Minister Anthony Albanese: "I condemn nasty behaviour wherever it occurs, wherever it occurs, we need to have a respectful debate.''





Stay informed on the 2023 Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum from across the SBS Network, including First Nations perspectives through NITV. Visit the SBS Voice Referendum portal to access articles, videos and podcasts in over 60 languages, or stream the latest news and analysis, docos and entertainment for free, at the Voice Referendum hub on SBS On Demand .

































