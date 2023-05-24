Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
Not worried about the US debt ceiling? You should be...
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy talks with reporters about the debt ceiling negotiations (AAP) Credit: CQ-Roll Call/Sipa USA
The United States is facing a looming financial crisis as the debt ceiling deadline of June the 1st approaches. Without a deal, the U-S Government would default on debt payments, which could trigger global recession, freezing of credit markets, stock market declines, and widespread unemployment - all potential outcomes. And Australia would feel the effects.
