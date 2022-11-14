NSW bill aims to protect Aboriginal cultural heritage sites

ULURU, AUSTRALIA - Shania Fraser, a young Anangu woman who works at the park, August 12, 2019. The Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park board decided unanimously that the climb will close permanently on October 26, 2019. The date coinciding with the hand-back to traditional owners in 1985 and seen by many as a form of reconciliation. The climb deadline date sparked a boost in tourism. The Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, jointly managed by Anangu traditional owners and Parks Australia includes Kata Tjuta (The Olgas) and is recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage Area. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) Credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images