NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern resigns
NZ PM Jacinda Ardern with her fiancee Clark Gayford leave a press conference after announcing her resignation Source: AAP / Mark MItchell
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced she would be stepping down as PM on February 7th. She says she 'doesn't have enough in the tank' to sustain another full term leading the nation and the Labour Party following this year's general election
