NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern resigns

NZ PM Jacinda Ardern with her fiancee Clark Gayford leave a press conference after announcing her resignation

NZ PM Jacinda Ardern with her fiancee Clark Gayford leave a press conference after announcing her resignation Source: AAP / Mark MItchell

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced she would be stepping down as PM on February 7th. She says she 'doesn't have enough in the tank' to sustain another full term leading the nation and the Labour Party following this year's general election

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Open air market in downtown Cairo

Egyptians blame leadership as prices rocket

Lunar New Year 2021 in Sydney's Chinatown (SBS).jpg

This Lunar New Year still won't hit pre-pandemic highs, say tourism operators

AFGHANISTAN-WEATHER

UN delegation visits Afghanistan over women's rights

Russia Ukraine War Helicopter Crash

Ukraine's interior ministry leaders and a child among the dead in Kyiv helicopter crash