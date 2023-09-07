One thing driving pressure on families: inflation - Liberal Senator

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





The Greens are pushing for an independent anti-poverty commission to provide advice to Parliament on the causes of poverty in Australia and how to reduce it.





The Commission would also provide advice on minimum levels for social security payments, including JobSeeker, the Parenting Parent, Youth Allowance, the Age Pension, and the Disability Support Pension.





Greens Senator Janet Rice says an independent commission would increase government accountability on combatting poverty.





"By setting up an independent commission that would have that responsibility that would provide advice to government would increase that transparency and mean that we could be taking real action to know the extent of the problem and what needs to be done about it."





A temporary economic inclusion advisory committee was set up by the government late last year to provide advice to Parliament on policies to address disadvantage and boost economic participation.





Ms Rice says this temporary committee lacks the independence and power to impact policy-making.





The says the proposed commission would ensure government accountability.





"What we as Greens believe though is setting up a truly independent commission rather than a committee that the government seems able to just ignore its advice I truly independent committee is what is needed."





Labor party Senator Tim Ayres says the bill proposed by the Greens is an unnecessary duplication of Labour's existing plans for a permanent advisory committee.





"There is in fact, an agreement that the preliminary economic inclusion Advisory Committee will be replaced by a permanent economic inclusion advisory committee that will do all of the work that has been proposed to be dealt with by what I think is duplication."





Liberal senator Slade Brockman also addressed the senate, saying both Labour and Greens have ignored the key issue of cost of living pressures and inflation.





He says it is inflation that is making it difficult for people to pull themselves out of poverty and improve their lives through education, getting a job or starting a small business.





"And in fact, the first two contributions we've had on this bill, there's been hardly a mention, hardly a mention of what's actually driving pressure on Australian families, particularly Australian families on low and relatively fixed incomes and that's inflation. Hardly a mention."





The Senate has also voted ((07 August)) to delay debate on the federal government's industrial relations bill until next year.





Labor was pushing for an inquiry into the legislation to report in November so it had time to pass the upper house in December, before parliament breaks for the year.





But the opposition teamed up with the crossbench in the upper house to set the reporting date of the inquiry for the 1st of February 20-24.





Opposition workplace relations spokeswoman Michaelia Cash has congratulated crossbenchers like Jacqui Lambie for supporting the move, saying it is the duty of the Senate to adequately scrutinise legislation.





"I joined with the crossbench and I do thank the crossbench. I say Good on you Jacqui for joining with the coalition and voting to ensure transparency."





But finance Minister Katy Gallagher says an extended reporting date would not change the Coalition's staunch opposition to the new workplace laws.



