Open for donations - Victoria's pioneer egg and sperm bank

A monitor shows the microinjection of sperm into an egg cell using a microscope at the in vitro fertilization clinic

A monitor shows the microinjection of sperm into an egg cell using a microscope at the in vitro fertilization clinic

Victoria has become the first state in Australia to open a free public egg and sperm bank. The facility is part of a suite a measures designed to overcome the cost barriers many people face in accessing fertility treatment to conceive a child. But one fertility expert has cast doubt over how the new bank will recruit from an already limited pool of donors, raising concerns it will compete with private clinics.

