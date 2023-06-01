Pain on pain: CPI indexation triggers sharp increases to student debts

Foreign university students report

Students come under increasing financial pressure from CPI indexation on their HECS-HELP debts (AAP) Credit: Chris Ison/PA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

More than 3 million Australians are facing steep increases to their higher education debts because of Australia's high rate of inflation. HECS-HELP debts are indexed each year to the consumer price index and this year's indexation rate is 7.1 %, meaning a typical debt of $25,000 increases by $1,775.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australia Papua New Guinea

Pacific security pacts delayed but still moving 'in good faith'

Children at School

Australia moving forward on world-first internet safety codes

On the Money - The boss, pay rise, salary, meeting (SBS-Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: How to ask for a pay rise as few bosses are making inflation-matching offers

ED HUSIC AI PRESSER

Tech experts fear AI could end humanity without proper controls