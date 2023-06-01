Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Pain on pain: CPI indexation triggers sharp increases to student debts
Students come under increasing financial pressure from CPI indexation on their HECS-HELP debts (AAP) Credit: Chris Ison/PA
More than 3 million Australians are facing steep increases to their higher education debts because of Australia's high rate of inflation. HECS-HELP debts are indexed each year to the consumer price index and this year's indexation rate is 7.1 %, meaning a typical debt of $25,000 increases by $1,775.
