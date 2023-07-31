Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Parent Visas system slammed as 'dysfunctional'
Is it time for a new look at migration into Australia? Source: Getty / LuapVision/Getty Images/iStockphoto
A new report examining the backlog of more than 137,000 parent visa applications has described the system as "dysfunctional". Commissioned by the Scanlon Foundation, the report found the waiting period of between 30 and 50 years means the probability of successful migration is "virtually non-existent for many applicants". Report author Peter Mares tells SBS's Angelica Waite that the current system is in urgent need of reform.
