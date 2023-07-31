Parent Visas system slammed as 'dysfunctional'

australian visa

Is it time for a new look at migration into Australia? Source: Getty / LuapVision/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A new report examining the backlog of more than 137,000 parent visa applications has described the system as "dysfunctional". Commissioned by the Scanlon Foundation, the report found the waiting period of between 30 and 50 years means the probability of successful migration is "virtually non-existent for many applicants". Report author Peter Mares tells SBS's Angelica Waite that the current system is in urgent need of reform.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine Drone Attack

Zelenskyy: 'The war is returning to Russia'

HOT WEATHER SYDNEY

The dangers of smoke, ahead of a new bushfire season

A man and a woman in suits stand at a podium with Australian and US flags behind them.

US pushes back on Assange, talks up security at AUSMIN

Dhuwa Turtle Hunt (Supplied National Maritime Museum of Australia).jpg

Why bark paintings were crucial to the milestone Yolngu sea rights decision