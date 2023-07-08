Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Plan to cut shipping emissions
FILE - Cargo ship M/V Bavaria is assisted by tug boats as it prepares to dock at Subic port in Zambales province, northwestern Philippines on Thursday, May 30, 2019. The head of the United Nations called Monday for maritime nations to agree on a course for the shipping industry to reduce its climate-harming emissions to net zero by the middle of the century at the latest. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File) Source: AAP / Aaron Favila/AP
A United Nations summit in London has forged a non-binding agreement to slash emissions in the shipping industry to net zero by 2050. The industry is highly polluting creating about 3 per cent of the world's greenhouse gas emissions. Some nations say the deal falls short of what's needed.
Share