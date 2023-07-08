Plan to cut shipping emissions

EU United Nations Maritime Meeting

FILE - Cargo ship M/V Bavaria is assisted by tug boats as it prepares to dock at Subic port in Zambales province, northwestern Philippines on Thursday, May 30, 2019. The head of the United Nations called Monday for maritime nations to agree on a course for the shipping industry to reduce its climate-harming emissions to net zero by the middle of the century at the latest. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File) Source: AAP / Aaron Favila/AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A United Nations summit in London has forged a non-binding agreement to slash emissions in the shipping industry to net zero by 2050. The industry is highly polluting creating about 3 per cent of the world's greenhouse gas emissions. Some nations say the deal falls short of what's needed.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.


 


Share

Latest podcast episodes

BELGIUM NATO PRE-SUMMIT PRESSER SEC GEN STOLTENBERG

NATO summit likely to offer support to Ukraine

20-year-old fashion designer Sofia Abel in Sydney (SBS).jpg

'I love Carla's story': young migrant designer benefits from Carla Zampatti Scholarship

OTM - Stocks, shares, inflation, technology, generic (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: ASX falls to a three month low so what does it mean for super?

ROBODEBT ROYAL COMMISSION REPORT

Robodebt Commissioner recommends civil and criminal charges