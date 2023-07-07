Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Plan to overcome trainee teacher trepidation
Australian Education Minister Jason Clare speaks to particpants during the National School Reform Agreement Ministerial Reference Group meeting at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Australia's education ministers are backing a proposed overhaul of teacher training to stop educators leaving the profession. The recommendations made by the Teacher Education Expert Panel include strengthening teacher education programs and improving practical teaching experience. Their report says new teachers often felt unequipped for the challenges faced in the classroom.
Share