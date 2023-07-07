Plan to overcome trainee teacher trepidation

Australia's education ministers are backing a proposed overhaul of teacher training to stop educators leaving the profession. The recommendations made by the Teacher Education Expert Panel include strengthening teacher education programs and improving practical teaching experience. Their report says new teachers often felt unequipped for the challenges faced in the classroom.

