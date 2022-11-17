SBS News In Depth

Play tells the story of the enduring impacts of war

SBS News In Depth

The cast of 'The Jungle and the Sea' on stage (SBS).jpg

The cast of 'The Jungle and the Sea' on stage Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 November 2022 at 12:47pm
By Tim Wharton
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News

The effects of wars across the world don't end when the conflict ends... with generations of families still feeling the ramifications many years after the fighting finishes. An Australian play written about the Sri Lankan civil war is telling the story about the suffering that went on more than a decade after peace was declared.

Published 17 November 2022 at 12:47pm
By Tim Wharton
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Pence The AP Interview

Pence says US craves new leadership

INDONESIA-G20-SUMMIT

G20 comes to a close

Members of the Police and citizens searching the fields near the village of Przewodow

Who launched the missile that struck a Polish village?

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump announces third bid for the White House