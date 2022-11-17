Play tells the story of the enduring impacts of war

The cast of 'The Jungle and the Sea' on stage Source: SBS News
Published 17 November 2022 at 12:47pm
By Tim Wharton
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News
The effects of wars across the world don't end when the conflict ends... with generations of families still feeling the ramifications many years after the fighting finishes. An Australian play written about the Sri Lankan civil war is telling the story about the suffering that went on more than a decade after peace was declared.
