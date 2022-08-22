PM says migration is part of the solution to address national skills shortage

Former prime minister and federal Member for Cook Scott Morrison speaks to media during a press conference in Sydney, Wednesday, August 17, 2022. (AAP Image/Flavio Brancaleone) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / FLAVIO BRANCALEONE/AAPIMAGE
Published 22 August 2022 at 6:50pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Source: SBS News
Mr Albanese says he will share the advice with the cabinet before releasing it to the public, as it raises major questions around trust in politics.
Published 22 August 2022 at 6:50pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Source: SBS News
Share