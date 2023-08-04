Pope Francis addresses hundreds of thousands of young Catholics in Portugal

World Youth Day Lisbon - day 3

Lisbon, 08/03/2023 - The Lisbon World Youth Day takes place in Lisbon, from the 1st to the 6th of August 2023. The initiative promotes the meeting of thousands of young Catholics from all over the world with Pope Francis. Welcoming Ceremony, at Colina do Encontro (Eduardo VII Park) Pope Francis (Gerardo Santos / Global Images/Sipa USA) Source: AAP / Global Media Group/Sipa USA

Pope Francis has addressed hundreds of thousands of students from around the world in Portugal for World Youth Day 2023 being held in Lisbon. The Pope spoke of the essential role of women in society and urged university students to view knowledge as a responsibility they should use to combat global inequality.

