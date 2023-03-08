Potential pause to interest rate increases 'closer'

AFR SUMMIT 2023

Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Philip Lowe addresses attendees during the Australian Financial Review Business Summit, in Sydney, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe says the bank might be able to pause interest rate hikes depending on its assessment of incoming economic data.

