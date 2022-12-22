SBS News In Depth

President Zelenskyy addresses US Congress in person

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Source: AP / Carolyn Kaster/AP

Published 22 December 2022 at 1:31pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi
Source: SBS News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the United States, where he's met President Joe Biden to discuss the war in Ukraine. The first overseas trip President Zelenskyy has made since the Russian invasion in February.

