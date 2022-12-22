President Zelenskyy addresses US Congress in person

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses a joint meeting of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Source: AP / Carolyn Kaster/AP
Published 22 December 2022 at 1:31pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi
Source: SBS News
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the United States, where he's met President Joe Biden to discuss the war in Ukraine. The first overseas trip President Zelenskyy has made since the Russian invasion in February.
