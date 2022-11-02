Qantas and Auspost celebrate a hundred years of delivering the mail

Hudson Fysh arriving at Winton to deliver the mail on 3 November 1922 on the second leg of the inaugural service to Cloncurry, Queensland Source: Supplied / QANTAS/PR IMAGE
Published 2 November 2022 at 6:16pm
By Abby Dinham
Source: SBS News
Qantas and Australia Post are marking 100 years of partnership recreating the first passenger and mail flight through outback Queensland. The event marking not just a century of service .. but also a revitalisation of the Australian airline as it continues to recover from the COVID travel bans.
