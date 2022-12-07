Qatar Airways accused of discrimination after man in wheelchair kicked off flight

Craig Nolan at Melbourne Airport. Credit: Supplied.
Published 7 December 2022 at 7:11pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi, Julien Oeuillet
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
Qatar Airways is being accused of discrimination after a man in a wheelchair was removed from an international flight. Australian-born Craig Nolan was on his way home to Finland, but was asked to get off before he could depart.
