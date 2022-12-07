SBS News In Depth

Qatar Airways accused of discrimination after man in wheelchair kicked off flight

SBS News In Depth

Craig Nolan at Melbourne Airport. (Supplied).jpeg

Craig Nolan at Melbourne Airport. Credit: Supplied.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 December 2022 at 7:11pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi, Julien Oeuillet
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
Tags
World

Qatar Airways is being accused of discrimination after a man in a wheelchair was removed from an international flight. Australian-born Craig Nolan was on his way home to Finland, but was asked to get off before he could depart.

Published 7 December 2022 at 7:11pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi, Julien Oeuillet
Presented by Julien Oeuillet
Source: SBS News
Tags
World
Share

Latest podcast episodes

NEW PLESIOSAUR FOSSIL FIND

Rare intact plesiosaur fossil discovered in Queensland

CENTRELINK QUEUES MELBOURNE

Royal Commission hears Morrison was warned that Robodebt was unlawful

USA AUSTRALIA DIPLOMACY DEFENSE

Australia and US to beef up military cooperation in response to "dangerous and coercive" China

SBS football analyst and former Socceroo Craig Foster (SBS).png

FIFA World Cup quarter-final preview with Craig Foster