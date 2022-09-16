RBA boss warns on rates and wages

RBA governor Philip Lowe appears before the House of Representatives economics standing committee in Canberra. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Published 16 September 2022 at 5:48pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Gareth Boreham.
Source: SBS News
Inflation and Interest rates will continue to rise into next year before being reeled in, according to the latest update from the Reserve Bank governor. It means workers could have to wait a little longer for a real wage rise.
