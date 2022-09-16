SBS News In Depth

RBA boss warns on rates and wages

SBS News In Depth

RBA ECONOMICS PUBLIC HEARING

RBA governor Philip Lowe appears before the House of Representatives economics standing committee in Canberra. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 September 2022 at 5:48pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Gareth Boreham.
Source: SBS News

Inflation and Interest rates will continue to rise into next year before being reeled in, according to the latest update from the Reserve Bank governor. It means workers could have to wait a little longer for a real wage rise.

Published 16 September 2022 at 5:48pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Gareth Boreham.
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Lifeguards are seen close to a rip at Mermaid Beach, on the Gold Coast

Australia records worst year for drowning

FLOODS NSW

Many fear climate change will impact their lives

PETER DUTTON SHADOW CABINET

One year on, a new government and AUKUS subs still on track

India Rape

Outrage in India over rape and murder of teenage girls