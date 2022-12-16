SBS News In Depth

Reef tourism guides aim to entertain - and educate

Dive leader Anais Maurer prepares to lead tourists underwater (AP).jpg

Dive leader Anais Maurer prepares to lead tourists underwater Source: AP

Published 17 December 2022 at 7:30am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

A recent joint report from UNESCO's World Heritage Centre and the International Union for Conservation of Nature recommends that the Great Barrier Reef be inscribed on the List of World Heritage in Danger. One tourism company is determined to entertain and educate its guests with specialist dive guides.

