Refugee teens tell their real life stories on stage

Young refugees tell their stories on stage in Sydney Source: SBS News
Published 4 November 2022 at 8:06pm
By Felicity Davey
Source: SBS News
They've fled war zones around the world for the safety of Australia and now a group of teenaged refugees are sharing their personal stories on stage at a Theatre in Sydney. The performance was a drama-focussed trauma recovery play which aims to help heal the young refugees and educate the audience about the process of resettlement.
Published 4 November 2022 at 8:06pm
By Felicity Davey
Source: SBS News
Share