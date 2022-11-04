SBS News In Depth

Refugee teens tell their real life stories on stage

Young refugees tell their stories on stage in Sydney (SBS).jpg

Young refugees tell their stories on stage in Sydney Source: SBS News

Published 4 November 2022 at 8:06pm
By Felicity Davey
They've fled war zones around the world for the safety of Australia and now a group of teenaged refugees are sharing their personal stories on stage at a Theatre in Sydney. The performance was a drama-focussed trauma recovery play which aims to help heal the young refugees and educate the audience about the process of resettlement.

