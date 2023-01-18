Remembering Canberra's deadly fires of 2003

The 74 inch telescope at Mt Stromlo Observatory built in 1922 lays gutted by the fires

The 74 inch telescope at the historic Mt Stromlo Observatory was gutted by the January 2003 bushfires in Canberra Source: Getty / Daniel Berehulak

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

It's been 20 years since wildfires ripped through the nation's capital, surprising emergency services and leaving behind it a path of destruction. Authorities say they've learned key lessons since, but concerns remain that the Rural Fire Service is under-equipped.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian soldiers conduct specific mission training before heading to the UK to help train Ukrainian soldiers

Australians head to UK to help train Ukraine's 'civilian army'

ANTHONY ALBANESE GRANVILLE TRAIN DISASTER MEMORIAL

PM commemorates victims of 1977 Granville rail disaster

OTM - technology, electronics, computers.jpg

SBS On the Money: Are Australian tech jobs cuts to come?

A new phone app launched to increase awareness of the damage caused to skin by UV and to change people’s behaviour

Multilingual app launched to increase skin cancer awareness and sun UV danger