Remembering the multicultural monarch

The Queen embracing multiculturalism in Tuvalu during her 1982 tour of Australia and the Pacific

The Queen embracing multiculturalism in Tuvalu during her 1982 tour of Australia and the Pacific

Published 9 September 2022 at 7:16pm
By Allan Lee, Peter Theodosiou
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News

As head of 53 Commonwealth countries covering Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Pacific - Queen Elizabeth the second was a pioneer with her recognition of the importance of cultural diversity and multiculturalism.

