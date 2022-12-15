Removal of Iran from UN women's group angers Iran, China and Russia

US envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks during a UN session on the removal of the Iran from membership in the Commission on the Status of Women. Source: Getty / Getty Images
Published 15 December 2022 at 12:00pm, updated an hour ago at 1:46pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
The UN Economic and Social Council has ousted Iran from a United Nations women's council for policies contrary to the rights of women and girls.
