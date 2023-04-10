Report calls for changes to encourage retirees to spend superannuation savings

A piggy bank is placed next to a pile of coins.

The report by Financial Services Council proposes changes that would see the amount of superannuation benefits left each year as a bequest halved by 2060, ensuring superannuation is primarily used up as income for retirement. Source: AAP / Moodboard

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Financial Services Council is calling for changes to the drawn down rules for retirees to allow them access more funds at a faster rate.

In a new report, the council proposes changes that could see Australians boost retirement incomes by 10 per cent each year, reduce pressure on the federal budget, and limit the hoarding of large super balances.

Changes proposed include: improving access to affordable financial advice, removing barriers to better retirement income products, and considering stricter means test rules for pensions.

The group's acting CEO, Spiro Premetis, spoke to Biwa Kwan about how the changes could improve the sustainability of super and reduce the pressure for tax setting changes.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

K﻿ing Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla standing next each other smiling.

King Charles' coronation ceremony to feature an Australian connection

Benjamin Ferencz stands with hands outstretched as he delivers a speech at the lectern.

Law is always better than war: Nuremberg trials prosecutor dies aged 103

Allira Jennings holds up a medal after competing in one of the world's major marathons

Allira Jennings aims to be first Aboriginal woman to run in all six marathon world majors

Bill Barker holds little Charlie in his arms and talks to him.

'The best time': Intergenerational playgroups bring joy to older and younger Australians alike