Rio de Janeiro's Carnival is approaching - but will it bring Brazil together?

Rio Carnival 2018

A samba school display at Rio's carnival in 2018 Source: Getty / NurPhoto

Published 12 November 2022 at 7:30am
By Nick Miles- (BBC)
Source: SBS News

Brazilians have lived through a momentous and exhausting few weeks. The election of Luis Inacio Lula da Silva as president - two decades after he first came to power - has split the country. So how does Brazil even begin to unite around its new president elect? We find out at a samba school preparing for the Rio carnival, which - along with football - is as close to a national cultural event as you can get.

