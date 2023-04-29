Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
Russia launches first large-scale air strike in Ukraine in nearly two months
Rescuers dismantle the rubble of a destroyed house that was damaged as a result of a missile attack by the Russian army in city of Uman. On April 28 AAP Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA
Russia has launched missile strikes over Ukraine - the first large-scale attack in nearly two months. At least 25 civilians have been killed, including several children.
Share