Russia launches first large-scale air strike in Ukraine in nearly two months

War situation in Uman, Ukraine - 28 Apr 2023

Rescuers dismantle the rubble of a destroyed house that was damaged as a result of a missile attack by the Russian army in city of Uman. On April 28 AAP Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Russia has launched missile strikes over Ukraine - the first large-scale attack in nearly two months. At least 25 civilians have been killed, including several children.

