Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine after international weapons pledge

Russia Ukraine War

Halyna Panasian inside her destroyed house after a Russian rocket attack in Hlevakha, Kyiv region, Ukraine. Source: AP / Roman Hrytsyna/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Russia has launched new strikes against Ukraine, a day after the United States and Germany announced they would be sending dozens of tanks to the war-torn country. The Ukrainian president is asking for more weapons, but Hungary's foreign minister says this is not the solution.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts


Share

Latest podcast episodes

AUSTRALIA DAY 2023 CANBERRA

The first and the most recent Australians add their views to debate on Australia's path to the future

AUSTRALIA DAY 2023 SYDNEY

People gather around Australia to reflect on what January 26 means to them

epaselect BELGIUM EU PROTEST

Ukraine supporters want to see more tanks

Protesters holding placards and candles campaign to protect asylum seeking children

UK government under pressure to protect asylum seeker children