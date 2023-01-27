Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine after international weapons pledge
Halyna Panasian inside her destroyed house after a Russian rocket attack in Hlevakha, Kyiv region, Ukraine. Source: AP / Roman Hrytsyna/AP
Russia has launched new strikes against Ukraine, a day after the United States and Germany announced they would be sending dozens of tanks to the war-torn country. The Ukrainian president is asking for more weapons, but Hungary's foreign minister says this is not the solution.
Share