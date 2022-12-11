Russian drones target power in Odesa

Pedestrians cross a dark street as the city experiences power cuts after the massive missile attack launched by Russian troops Monday, December 5, damaged energy facilities in the region, Odesa, southern Ukraine. December 5, 2022. Photo by Nina Liashonok/Ukrinform/ABACAPRESS.COM. Source: ABACA / Lyashonok Nina/Ukrinform/ABACA/PA/Alamy
Published 11 December 2022 at 12:45pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
One and a half million Ukrainians in Odessa have no electricity after a series of Russian drone strikes. At the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony, a Ukrainian recipient who is a human right lawyer has denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin, as the German Chancellor maintains dialogue in hopes of ending the war.
