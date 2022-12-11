SBS News In Depth

Russian drones target power in Odesa

SBS News In Depth

Power Cut In Odesa After Russian Missile Attack

Pedestrians cross a dark street as the city experiences power cuts after the massive missile attack launched by Russian troops Monday, December 5, damaged energy facilities in the region, Odesa, southern Ukraine. December 5, 2022. Photo by Nina Liashonok/Ukrinform/ABACAPRESS.COM. Source: ABACA / Lyashonok Nina/Ukrinform/ABACA/PA/Alamy

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 December 2022 at 12:45pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

One and a half million Ukrainians in Odessa have no electricity after a series of Russian drone strikes. At the Nobel Peace Prize awards ceremony, a Ukrainian recipient who is a human right lawyer has denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin, as the German Chancellor maintains dialogue in hopes of ending the war.

Published 11 December 2022 at 12:45pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

An Afghan man celebrates Christmas with an Australian solider at the Camp Qargha military base in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Supplied).png

Afghans who worked for Australia during the war in Afghanistan call for help

Climate Threatened Species List

The Red List of Threatened Species adds mammals, corals threatened by human activity

WCup England France Soccer

World Cup Quarter Final Review with SBS Football Analyst Craig Foster

Two people dancing on a football field.

France and Morocco take last two spots in World Cup semi-finals